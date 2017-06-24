Jamie Foxx has revealed that he Ed Sheeran up for six weeks before the musician found worldwide fame.
Jamie Foxx put Ed Sheeran up for six weeks before the musician found fame.
After Ed approached Jamie about his music, the Hollywood A-Lister took the British musician in, giving him food and somewhere to sleep.
Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', Jamie said: ''Ed Sheeran slept on my couch for six weeks before he was famous. I was doing a radio show in Los Angeles and he knew that we do music so he came to my radio show.
''I said, 'well let me hear [your music],' he comes to my crib...he plays and I'm like 'you're incredible.'
''I said, 'listen, I know you don't have anywhere to go, just chill here.' I was giving him food and 'my daughter was like 'who do you have over here now?'
''I would always champion the artist.''
But Ed, 26, didn't have an easy time of it as Jamie decided to test his skills in front of a live audience.
He said: ''I took him down to this show I was doing every Monday ... and there was like 800 black people. Just the best musicians ...
''And he pops out with his little red hair and a ukulele ... and he went out there on that ukulele and got a standing ovation for 12 minutes. The rest is history.''
Jamie, 49, is not the only Hollywood star to give Ed a place to stay; back in 2014, Ed revealed he had been living rent-free at Courteney Cox's Malibu beach house.
He said: ''There was no rent but I made the bed and cups of tea and things like that. If you're staying at your friend's house, you should treat it like your own.
''Well, actually, that's a lie - because I don't make my own bed at home.''
The singer introduced "the next generation" in Iceland.
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
In remaking the 2011 French thriller Sleepless Night, the filmmakers have dumbed down both the...
Vincent Downs and Derrick Griffin are two police detectives who don't play by the rules....
A solid cast bodes well for this unnecessary remake of the 1982 movie (based on...
Like The Hangover, Horrible Bosses was a movie no one really wanted to see a...
In the wake of their struggle to murder their bosses in the first film, 'Horrible...
As with the too-early franchise reboot in 2012, this sequel struggles to balance the demands...
After the snappy, clever 2011 original, this sequel feels rather lazy by comparison: it's still...
Peter Parker is facing a period of deep confusion in every aspect of his life....
Blu and Jewel believe that they are two of a kind as the only full...