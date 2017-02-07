Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson will present at the Academy Awards.

The 'Fifty Shades Darker' stars are among a host of A-listers who have been announced as giving out prizes at the Oscars later this month, with Halle Berry, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans and Hailee Steinfeld also unveiled by the Academy on Tuesday (07.02.17).

And Kate McKinnon, Gael Garcia Bernal, Samuel L. Jackson and Shirley MacLaine will also hand out statuettes at the Dolby Theare in Los Angeles on February 29.

The new names will join the previously-announced Leonardo Dicaprio, Brie Larsson, Mark Rylance and Alicia Vikander - who all won the big acting honours at 2016's ceremony - on the presenters list.

In keeping with tradition, Leonardo will hand out the Best Actress gong, while last year's recipient, 'Room' star Brie, will give out the Best Actor trophy.

At the ceremony, 'La La Land' leads the nominations with 14 nods - equalling the record set by 1997 movie 'Titanic' - in categories including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing and Best Production Design.

The musical's leading man, Ryan Gosling, is in the running for Best Actor but faces competition from 'Manchester By The Sea' star Casey Affleck, 'Hacksaw Ridge's Andrew Garfield, 'Captain Fantastic's Viggo Mortensen and 'Fences' actor Denzel Washington.

And in the Best Actress category, 'La La Land' has another nomination for Emma Stone, who will face off against 'Elle' star Isabelle Huppert, 'Loving's Ruth Negga, 'Jackie's Natalie Portman, and 'Florence Foster Jenkins' actress Meryl Streep.

Jimmy Kimmel is this year's Oscars host.