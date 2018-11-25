Jamie Dornan is desperate for his kids to have Irish accents because he's proud of his own Belfast roots, even though his family now live in England.
Jamie Dornan is desperate for his kids to have Irish accents.
The 36-year-old actor is fiercely proud of his Belfast roots and though he and his pregnant wife Amelia Warner are settled in England with their daughters, Dulcie, four, and two-year-old Elva, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star would still love to return home one day.
Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: ''I feel so privileged to have grown up there. It means a lot to me.
''First and foremost, I call myself Northern Irish I feel pride even saying that now.
''It's a beautiful place. There's maybe a world where I'd move back, but I live in the Cotswolds now and my wife and kids are English.
''I like to tell my kids they're Irish a lot and keep hoping they'll say the odd word in my accent but they haven't yet. They've started school now and that's where we're seemingly setting up our life.''
While Jamie likes going home to Belfast, he admitted the fans he sees there can be overzealous, so he's learned to avoid particular bars.
He said: ''Belfast is brilliant now. It's got amazing places to eat, the bars have always been brilliant, the people have always been brilliant.
''There are a few places I would avoid a little bit now because I'm probably more recognised at home than anywhere else in the world and sometimes it's... People with a few drinks in them can be a bit 'hands on'.
''You're in a headlock before you know it. I mean, it's the most loving headlock you can imagine, but sometimes you're not up for that when all you want is a quiet drink with your mates.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Outside the Czech Republic, few people know about Operation Anthropoid, a spy mission in 1943...
With heavy overtones of Hitchcockian mystery and intrigue, this stylish thriller is the enjoyably melodramatic...
Reinhard Heydrich was one of the fiercest anti-Semitic officers in the Nazi army. He authored...
Louis Drax is a young boy who lives with his mother and father, the family...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...