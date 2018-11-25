Jamie Dornan is desperate for his kids to have Irish accents.

The 36-year-old actor is fiercely proud of his Belfast roots and though he and his pregnant wife Amelia Warner are settled in England with their daughters, Dulcie, four, and two-year-old Elva, the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star would still love to return home one day.

Speaking to the Radio Times, he said: ''I feel so privileged to have grown up there. It means a lot to me.

''First and foremost, I call myself Northern Irish I feel pride even saying that now.

''It's a beautiful place. There's maybe a world where I'd move back, but I live in the Cotswolds now and my wife and kids are English.

''I like to tell my kids they're Irish a lot and keep hoping they'll say the odd word in my accent but they haven't yet. They've started school now and that's where we're seemingly setting up our life.''

While Jamie likes going home to Belfast, he admitted the fans he sees there can be overzealous, so he's learned to avoid particular bars.

He said: ''Belfast is brilliant now. It's got amazing places to eat, the bars have always been brilliant, the people have always been brilliant.

''There are a few places I would avoid a little bit now because I'm probably more recognised at home than anywhere else in the world and sometimes it's... People with a few drinks in them can be a bit 'hands on'.

''You're in a headlock before you know it. I mean, it's the most loving headlock you can imagine, but sometimes you're not up for that when all you want is a quiet drink with your mates.''