Jamie Dornan says he's ''very close'' with Dakota Johnson.

The 34-year-old actor stars as hunky businessman Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film franchise alongside Dakota's Anastasia Steele, and has said his time spent on the film set getting close to the brunette beauty has made them ''great friends'' who have a ''great sort of love'' for one another.

He said: ''I was only cast five weeks before we started filming the first movie, and that's when I met Dakota [Johnson] for the first time. [Now] it's been three years, [and] Dakota and I are very close.

''We've got a great sort of love and respect for each other. We're great friends and I think that makes it easier, you know? So it's definitely more comfortable.''

And 27-year-old Dakota believes their close bond has helped them with their intimate on-screen romance, as she claims their sex scenes in the second instalment 'Fifty Shades Darker' were ''definitely not as petrifying'' as they were in the original 2015 movie.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Fifty Shades Darker' on Thursday (02.02.17), she said: ''[Filming the sex scenes] was definitely not as petrifying as the first time.

''It never gets [easy], but because we've become so close it was a lot easier to make [the scenes] special.''

It isn't the first time Dakota has opened up about her sex scenes with Jamie as she previously said the intimate scenes were ''very honest'' and ''very trusting''.

She said: ''Nudity is really interesting for an actor. Jamie and I worked so incredibly closely for so long. There were no inhibitions, and it was very honest, very trusting. But I mean, what a gamble! What if he had turned out to be a total d**k?

''There's no makeup. There are no clothes to tell you a bit about the story. There's no jewellery to give you a clue about social status. So it becomes purely about the performance.''