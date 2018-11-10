Jamie Dornan and Eddie Redmayne go on vacation together.

The 'My Dinner With Herve' star - who has daughters Dulcie, four, and Elva, two, with his pregnant wife Amelia Warner - lived with the 'Theory of Everything' star when they were starting out as actors and they have retained a close friendship.

Discussing his friendship with Eddie - who has children Iris, two, and Luke, eight months, with his wife Hannah - Jamie said: ''Back then we were just starting out, in our early 20s, these scraggy kids rocking around London unemployed. And then you go through everything that's going to happen, and having kids. Our kids are a bit older than his, so we're not exactly doing play dates. But we do go on holiday.''

Jamie is also good friends with his 'Fifty Shades of Grey' director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband Aaron - who have daughters Wylda, eight, and six-year-old Romy together - and they spend a lot of time together.

In an interview with Red magazine, he said: ''Sam and Aaron and the kids, they're very, very close friends of ours still. We see them all the time when they're in the UK or we're in LA. But that's one of the things I love about this job - you spend so much time with people and they become great mates.''

Sam - who also has Angelica, 21, and Jessie, 13, with ex-husband Jay Jopling - quit the 'Fifty Shades' franchise after just one movie due to differences with her and writer E. L. James, but Jamie had a great experience working with her, and is pleased that he can say that about all the directors he's collaborated with.

He said: ''I've been lucky, I can't think of one that I wouldn't work with again.''