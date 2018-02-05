Jamie Dornan believes he is ''too old'' to carry on with the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise.

The 35-year-old actor has portrayed S&M enthusiast Christian Grey in the erotic films and makes his final appearance in 'Fifty Shades Freed' and he insists the time is right to bow out from the franchise.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Lorraine' on Monday (05.02.18), Dornan said: ''Yeah I think so, I don't think there's a story. Erica [James - author] wrote the two books from Christian's perspective but that has been done in the films. But Dakota [Johnson] and I, particularly me, are too old for doing this.''

The movies - which are based on the popular novels by E.L James - follows the racy relationship between Christian and Anastasia, with the final movie following the newlyweds who believe they have left behind the figures from their past.

However, as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey, Christian relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, which could threaten their relationship.

Although his character is both liked and disliked by fans of the novels and films, Dornan revealed he has grown to like his on-screen alter-ego.

He said: ''I think I like him more than I did in the first movie.

''I think he has gone through a big change in his way and how he is with people and he has opened a lot by Anna and is a better version of himself that was always within him but the awful stuff that happened to him shaped the way he was. I find him more palpable than I did in the first one.''

The film also stars Rita Ora as Dornan's on-screen adopted sister Mia and the singer-turned-actress recently teased the third film is more of a thriller.

She explained: ''I was really excited because I definitely had a bigger part in the movie, and I ended up loving each and every one of the cast and crew, including Dakota and Jamie, and everyone was super supportive of one another.

''It was actually kind of sad wrapping up, because I guess that was the last movie, but it's so exciting. It's definitely way more thriller-y than anything. It's got moments of my getting kidnapped. There's fighting scenes. It's really great.''