Jamie Dornan is to star in a true-life prison break drama.

The 35-year-old actor will reteam with his 'Anthropoid' co-star Cillian Murphy to appear in 'H-Block', which is set against the real story of the breakout from the maximum security Maze Prison in 1983, which saw 38 IRA prisoners escape and only 19 ever recaptured, and 20 guards shot or stabbed, with one dying.

Cillian has been cast as the head of a group of prisoners, who is trying to live in peace behind bars after earning the respect of the guards before the escape happens, while Jamie will be a convict who works as an orderly and discovers the weaknesses in the jail's security. Though he is one of the last to agree to attempt to make a break, he is vengeful on his way out.

Pierce Brosnan is also in talks to appear in the film, which will be directed by Jim Sheridan, and he is wanted to play the warden in charge of the prison.

Jame is best known for playing kinky businessman Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' series and though he has previously spoken of his fear at being associated with the role forever, he also knows the success of the saga has helped him make other movies.

He previously said: ''I'm a very optimistic and positive person by nature. Some roles can be a bit all-encompassing, but I don't see a lot of negatives when a film makes $300m at the box office.

''My involvement in films like 'Jadotville' is as a direct result of other films I've done which have done well. If I ever find myself taking on jobs for the wrong reasons I'll just stop. I'm not one of these actors who thinks they always have to be acting.''