Jamie Dornan and Peter Dinklage will co-star alongside each other in HBO's 'My Dinner with Herve'.

The 'Fifty Shades Darker' star and the Golden Globe winner have been confirmed for the movie which will be aired on the TV channel, according to Variety.

The story follows the unlikely bromance between journalist Danny Tate (Dornan) and actor Herve Villechaize (Dinklage), whose life's dramatically changed by their meeting.

It will be the first time Dornan has taken on a TV-screened role since 'The Fall', which came to an end in 2016.

The picture is an adaptation of a story by Sean Macaulay and Sacha Gervasi, the latter will also direct the movie and will executive produce alongside others.

Dinklage, 47, will also take the executive producer role with Gervasi.

This is Dinklage's first gig since 'Game of Thrones', which will come to an end after 13 episodes.

As for other gigs, Dornan is to star in a true-life prison break drama.

The 35-year-old actor will reteam with his 'Anthropoid' co-star Cillian Murphy to appear in 'H-Block', which is set against the real story of the breakout from the maximum security Maze Prison in 1983, which saw 38 IRA prisoners escape and only 19 ever recaptured, and 20 guards shot or stabbed, with one dying.

is best known for playing kinky businessman Christian Grey in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' series and though he has previously spoken of his fear at being associated with the role forever, he also knows the success of the saga has helped him make other movies.

He previously said: ''I'm a very optimistic and positive person by nature. Some roles can be a bit all-encompassing, but I don't see a lot of negatives when a film makes $300m at the box office.

''My involvement in films like 'Jadotville' is as a direct result of other films I've done which have done well. If I ever find myself taking on jobs for the wrong reasons I'll just stop. I'm not one of these actors who thinks they always have to be acting.''

A premiere date for 'My Dinner with Herve' is yet to be confirmed.