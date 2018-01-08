Jamie Dornan has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney hit 'Maybe I'm Amazed' for the 'Fifty Shades Freed' movie soundtrack.

The 35-year-old actor stars as Christian Grey in the final instalment of the 'Fifty Shades' series which was based on the trio of novels by E.L. James, and it seems as though his starring role won't be the only contribution he makes to the movie, as he's also recorded a song for the production's soundtrack.

According to the official tracklisting - which was announced on the movie's Instagram page on Monday (08.01.17) - Jamie lends his voice to a cover of 'Maybe I'm Amazed', which was first released by the former Beatles singer in 1970 for his album 'McCartney'.

The track was never released as a single, but a live version of the song was recorded with Paul's post-Beatles band Wings for their live album 'Wings Over America', where it became a top 10 hit in America and reached number 28 in the UK.

As of the time of writing, it's unclear where Jamie's cover of the track fits in with the movie, however his inclusion on the soundtrack sees him join the likes of Rita Ora and Liam Payne - who have collaborated for their track 'For You' - Sia, Julia Michaels, and Ellie Goulding.

And Jamie isn't the only star of the movie to be singing on the soundtrack, as pop megastar Rita stars as Christian's adopted sister Mia in the franchise.

The 'Fifty Shades Freed' soundtrack is available to pre-order on Friday (12.01.18), according to the movie's official Instagram page.

Their post reads: ''The #FiftyShadesFreedofficial motion picture soundtrack is available for pre-order this Friday, January 12, featuring new songs from @siamusic, @imjmichaels, @ritaora, @LiamPayne, @HaileeSteinfeld and more! (sic)''