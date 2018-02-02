Jamie Dornan has a ''bouncy'' walk.

The 35-year-old actor worked as a model before he made the move to become a Hollywood star, but has said the reason his modelling career never involved catwalk work was because he didn't have a walk suitable for the runway.

He said: ''I didn't want to do it, actually. It didn't appeal to me at all, it seemed like quite a lot of work. I mean also, above all else, I did go out once to Fashion Week in Milan, stayed at this horrendous hotel called the Hotel Lucky.

''There's all these other guy models, it's a disgusting scene. I went for some castings, but I have a really unfortunate walk that is very very bouncy.''

And although he has left his catwalk days behind him, he admitted he still has trouble with his quirky gait, as he claimed that during the first season of television drama series 'The Fall' in 2013, he was forced to reshoot scenes and take ''longer strides'' to prevent his bouncy footsteps.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' on Thursday (01.02.18), he said: ''When I was doing the first series of 'The Fall', Allan Cubitt who created it, I had this scene, and if you've seen it it's quite a creepy show and I'm creeping around back alley in a night shoot in Belfast.

''Everything so far had been very close up and he hadn't seen me walk, and I did this walk and he was like 'Um, that's a character thing or is that ...?' And I was like 'Sorry what?' and he said 'Just your walk'. I was like 'No that's how I walk, that's just it.'

''And then he was like, 'Let's do another one where you take longer strides'. But it still looked ridiculous.''

Despite his unfortunate walk, Jamie has still managed to bag himself a reputation as a heartthrob, after starring in the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' series as the titular Christian Grey.