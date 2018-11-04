Jamie Dornan doesn't feel typecast by the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise.

The 37-year-old actor portrayed kinky businessman Christian Grey in all three movies in the series but he isn't worried that will define his career because it's so unlike any other role.

He said: ''I don't know how much onus I would put on me trying to step away from 'Fifty Shades'. In some ways, I feel the opposite of typecast.

''Mostly for the fact that there aren't a lot of scripts out there about sadomasochist men.''

And Jamie thinks the franchise was an ''anomaly'' because it was adored by fans yet savaged by critics.

He told Red magazine: ''The thing is, I just think 'Fifty Shades' is an anomaly, in that it's sort of incomparable to anything else that will go on to be made..

''For one, I don't think there will be another movie made on that subject matter again.

''I don't think there will be more films with quite that same fan base.

''But also, I'm pretty certain there won't be another set of movies that are so critically disliked that make so much money.

''When you think about it, the remarkable thing about 'Fifty Shades' was the fact the fans didn't give a f**k what the critics had to say.

''They didn't give a f**k about what some Oxbridge graduate on whatever newspaper wrote.

''So to compare it, or look at it in a way that relates to whatever I do next, I kind of feel that's impossible.

''The chances are, neither me or anybody will be in that kind of situation again.''