Jamie Dornan feels it is important that each acting job he takes ''challenges'' him.
Jamie Dornan likes to be ''challenged'' with his work.
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star feels it is important for every movie he does to challenge him in some way and he likes the idea of ''continuously pushing himself with his work''.
He said: ''With work, I always want to be challenged. I can't draw too many parallels between challenges I face in my life and those faced by Marie Colvin or Paul Conroy, but I do like the idea of continuously pushing yourself in your work. The more scared I am of a job, the more I want to do it. To spend a whole life in your comfort zone wouldn't be very exciting. That's the point of view I've come to see this from. There's not a lot of payoff in playing it safe.''
And whilst the 36-year-old actor doesn't regret starring in the 'Fifty Shades' movies, he doesn't think he'll take another job that brings so ''much attention and scrutiny'' again.
Asked if he feels like he's entering a new phase now the last 'Fifty Shades' movie has been released, he added to Vulture magazine: ''I don't see it like that, no. They're perceived the way they're perceived. Critically, that's not very favourably. But they made a lot of money, and as studio pictures go, they're pretty unique. To speak for myself, and I'll speak for Dakota as well, it's another job on another set. I probably won't ever take a job with this much attention and scrutiny and public opinion directed at it again. And that's fine. From a practical point of view, you just move on to the next and keep your head down. But listen, it's given us so much. The work that I've been doing has been a million miles from that, and not even by choice. You just keep plugging away, doing good work, and trying to better yourself.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Outside the Czech Republic, few people know about Operation Anthropoid, a spy mission in 1943...
With heavy overtones of Hitchcockian mystery and intrigue, this stylish thriller is the enjoyably melodramatic...
Reinhard Heydrich was one of the fiercest anti-Semitic officers in the Nazi army. He authored...
Louis Drax is a young boy who lives with his mother and father, the family...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...