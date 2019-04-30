Jamie Dornan ''sort of knew'' that 'Fifty Shades of Grey' would be banned.

The 36-year-old actor played businessman Christian Grey in the erotic film trilogy - based on the hit novels of the same name by E. L. James - and the first instalment which was banned in Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, Russia's North Caucasus, the United Arab Emirates Papua New Guinea, Cambodia, and India due to its graphic scenes.

'The Fall' star admitted that although the initial film - which follows Christian as he introduces naive student Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) into the world of S&M - was an ''incredible opportunity'' he knew due to the graphic nature of the story that it would be forbidden in certain places.

Speaking on the 'Out To Lunch with Jay Rayner' podcast, he said: ''It's very odd because you're presented with this incredible opportunity that is going to have a great impact on your life and change many things, but you sort of know, it's going to get banned.

''You're trying to do the best you can and make the best of it. We knew, because the books were adored by many, it was probably going to be the same things for the movies.

''It was a crazy journey to go on, but above everything else it was just a job and it was just a film set - you're just simulating more sex than you are in other films.''

The 'Once Upon A Time' actor went on to explain that to protect his modesty while filming sex scenes he had to wear a ''flesh coloured sack'' which he was convinced had been worn by previous owners.

He said: ''[I wore] a modesty pouch, it's a flesh coloured sack that you put your bits in. [My dresser] swore to me it hadn't been used, but I wasn't buying it.

''It looked a bit frayed around the edges, and literally said 'Inmate number three' on it, my mind was just imagine the stuff that's been inside. You like to think they're fresh out of the packet when you're putting your bits in there!''