Jamie Dornan has admitted he doesn't care what fans think of 'Fifty Shades of Grey' but only listens to his family and close friends.
Jamie Dornan doesn't care what fans think of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise.
The 35-year-old actor has portrayed S&M enthusiast Christian Grey in the erotic films and makes his third and final appearance in 'Fifty Shades Freed'.
Dornan insists he doesn't pay attention to critics or fans' opinions of his work, and he stays off social media so not to be tempted to look at people's comments about his acting.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Dornan said: ''I don't really pay too much attention to how I'm perceived by audiences. That's why I'm not on social media. The only thing that matters to me is what my family and closest friends think of me.''
Recently, Dornan insisted he is too old to carry on the franchise and now that E. L. James' three books have been turned into films it's time for him and his co-star Dakota Johnson - who plays Christian's lover Anastasia Steele - to walk away from their characters.
He said: ''It's time, I don't think there's a story. Erica [E.L. James] wrote the two books from Christian's perspective but that has been done in the films. But Dakota and I, particularly me, are too old for doing this.''
The final film focuses on newlyweds Christian and Anastasia as they try and move on from their past, however, as Anastasia steps into her role as Mrs. Grey, Christian relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, which could threaten their relationship.
Although Dornan is finished with the franchise his co-star Rita Ora has teased there could be a 'Fifty Shades of Grey' spin-off.
The 27-year-old singer-turned-actress has starred as Christian's adopted sister Mia in the hit movies and she thinks there is another story to be told which focused on her alter ego.
She said: ''There could be a sequel because I get kidnapped and there's a whole thing that happens, I'm not spoiling it because the book is already out.''
It's nothing like the country vibe we were anticipating.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Outside the Czech Republic, few people know about Operation Anthropoid, a spy mission in 1943...
With heavy overtones of Hitchcockian mystery and intrigue, this stylish thriller is the enjoyably melodramatic...
Reinhard Heydrich was one of the fiercest anti-Semitic officers in the Nazi army. He authored...
Louis Drax is a young boy who lives with his mother and father, the family...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...