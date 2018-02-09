Jamie Dornan doesn't care what fans think of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise.

The 35-year-old actor has portrayed S&M enthusiast Christian Grey in the erotic films and makes his third and final appearance in 'Fifty Shades Freed'.

Dornan insists he doesn't pay attention to critics or fans' opinions of his work, and he stays off social media so not to be tempted to look at people's comments about his acting.

Speaking to The Sun newspaper, Dornan said: ''I don't really pay too much attention to how I'm perceived by audiences. That's why I'm not on social media. The only thing that matters to me is what my family and closest friends think of me.''

Recently, Dornan insisted he is too old to carry on the franchise and now that E. L. James' three books have been turned into films it's time for him and his co-star Dakota Johnson - who plays Christian's lover Anastasia Steele - to walk away from their characters.

He said: ''It's time, I don't think there's a story. Erica [E.L. James] wrote the two books from Christian's perspective but that has been done in the films. But Dakota and I, particularly me, are too old for doing this.''

The final film focuses on newlyweds Christian and Anastasia as they try and move on from their past, however, as Anastasia steps into her role as Mrs. Grey, Christian relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, which could threaten their relationship.

Although Dornan is finished with the franchise his co-star Rita Ora has teased there could be a 'Fifty Shades of Grey' spin-off.

The 27-year-old singer-turned-actress has starred as Christian's adopted sister Mia in the hit movies and she thinks there is another story to be told which focused on her alter ego.

She said: ''There could be a sequel because I get kidnapped and there's a whole thing that happens, I'm not spoiling it because the book is already out.''