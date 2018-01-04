Hollywood hunk Jamie Dornan won't be showing a ''millimetre'' of his penis in 'Fifty Shades Freed' - the third instalment of the erotic blockbuster movies.
Jamie Dornan doesn't show a ''millimetre'' of his penis in 'Fifty Shades Freed'.
The 35-year-old actor is reprising his role as Christian Grey in the third instalment of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise this Valentine's Day, but fans hoping the hunk would have a full frontal scene will be disappointed after the actor has gone the ''other way''.
A source told The Sun newspaper: ''There was hope that he would go all the way for the finale to encourage greater audiences, but it's gone the other way. He will bare his bum but editors made sure Jamie doesn't show a millimetre of his privates.''
Although Dornan - who is married to actress-and-singer Amelia Warner - will only be showing his rear, his co-star Dakota Johnson has bared all in the erotic movie blockbusters.
The final movie in the trilogy - which is based on the novel by E.L. James - follows newlyweds Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele (Johnson) who believe they have left behind the figures from their past.
However, as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey, he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins.
Johnson said last year she had made her parents ''promise'' not to watch the 'Fifty Shades' movies.
The 28-year-old actress - who is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson - admitted it is ''hard'' for her mother and father to know they'll never see her in the raunchy high-profile trilogy, but she is thankful they agreed to her request.
Asked if they have seen the films, she said: ''No, that is not happening, nor will it ever happen. That's hard for them, just this huge movement around these movies that I'm part of, but not being able to watch them.
''I know it's tough. But I made them promise and they respect that.''
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.
They say that marriage can sometimes destroy a couple's sexual chemistry - but that is...
'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades...
When Ana and Christian had their first fateful meeting, neither party knew much about the...
Outside the Czech Republic, few people know about Operation Anthropoid, a spy mission in 1943...
With heavy overtones of Hitchcockian mystery and intrigue, this stylish thriller is the enjoyably melodramatic...
Reinhard Heydrich was one of the fiercest anti-Semitic officers in the Nazi army. He authored...
Louis Drax is a young boy who lives with his mother and father, the family...
After all the hype, it's impossible not to expect steam from this adaptation of E.L....
When reserved college girl Anastasia Steele meets mysterious businessman Christian Grey for an interview, she...
Sometimes, a single favour to a friend can end up changing you entirely. When a...