Jamie Dornan doesn't show a ''millimetre'' of his penis in 'Fifty Shades Freed'.

The 35-year-old actor is reprising his role as Christian Grey in the third instalment of the 'Fifty Shades of Grey' franchise this Valentine's Day, but fans hoping the hunk would have a full frontal scene will be disappointed after the actor has gone the ''other way''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''There was hope that he would go all the way for the finale to encourage greater audiences, but it's gone the other way. He will bare his bum but editors made sure Jamie doesn't show a millimetre of his privates.''

Although Dornan - who is married to actress-and-singer Amelia Warner - will only be showing his rear, his co-star Dakota Johnson has bared all in the erotic movie blockbusters.

The final movie in the trilogy - which is based on the novel by E.L. James - follows newlyweds Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele (Johnson) who believe they have left behind the figures from their past.

However, as she steps into her role as Mrs Grey, he relaxes into an unfamiliar stability, new threats could jeopardise their happy ending before it even begins.

Johnson said last year she had made her parents ''promise'' not to watch the 'Fifty Shades' movies.

The 28-year-old actress - who is the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson - admitted it is ''hard'' for her mother and father to know they'll never see her in the raunchy high-profile trilogy, but she is thankful they agreed to her request.

Asked if they have seen the films, she said: ''No, that is not happening, nor will it ever happen. That's hard for them, just this huge movement around these movies that I'm part of, but not being able to watch them.

''I know it's tough. But I made them promise and they respect that.''