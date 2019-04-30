Jamie Dornan often works out in between shots because he wants to look as ''good'' as he can ''in that moment''.
Jamie Dornan does press ups during breaks from filming.
The 36-year-old actor makes himself go to the gym regularly as he wouldn't work out if the equipment was at his house, and he's not afraid to exercise during his down time on set because he wants to look as ''good'' as he can ''in that moment''.
Speaking on the 'Out To Lunch with Jay Rayner' podcast: ''I go to the gym four times a week and I do the bike every time, if I had a gym at my house I wouldn't use it.
''Oh yeah I've done [press ups between shots] for various reasons, I'm about to have my top off and it's going to be committed to celluloid forever- why not try to looks as good as I can in that moment.
''I've also done it when I'm meant to look particularly spent and exhausted, in a scene when running in 'The Fall' or whatever, and sometimes I do it because I have a lot of energy and I don't know what to do with it, so I'll drop and do press ups for something to do just to tire myself a little. I just enjoy press-ups, I think it's quite a cool thing that you're able to do. I [can do], not that many, 100.''
Jamie has a ''great appreciation'' for food so is thankful that he has a ''high metabolism''.
He added: ''I'm not particularly picky, I have a great appreciation of great food. I do have a high metabolism, I do play to that. I go through phases of exercising a lot, I used to play a lot of sport growing up, I was very sporty - I always thought I'd work in sport but it didn't work out that way.''
The 'Fifty Shades of Grey' star - who has Dulcie, five, Elva, three, and recently welcomed his third child with his wife Amelia Warner - also explained that he has got into more of a fitness routine for ''health reasons'' since having children, and credited his washboard abs to using the trampoline for an ''hour and a half'' when he's at home.
He continued: ''Until I've had kids I've got into a routine of keeping fit because mainly for health reasons rather than purely aesthetic reasons.
''Being on the trampoline for an hour and half session every other day is exhausting. A few years ago I found myself wondering out to the garden and my wife was join watching me and I just got on the trampoline without the kids, it was great fun.''
