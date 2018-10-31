Jamie Cullum had released this year's official BBC 'Children in Need' single.

The 39-year-old jazz star's new song 'Love Is In The Picture' was written especially for the annual charity telethon, and he wanted to embrace the organisation and celebrate those it helps to support.

He said: ''Earlier this month I visited two projects funded by BBC 'Children in Need', both of which work tirelessly to bring smiles and a sense of normalcy to children and young people.

''It's an absolute privilege to have been asked to provide a song for this year's BBC 'Children in Need' campaign. I hope it goes on to raise money for more projects like those I visited.''

The single is available from Wednesday (31.10.18), and Jamie's first live performance of the track will come on the 'Children in Need Appeal Show' on November 16 at 9.50pm on BBC One.

All profits from the song will go to the organisation, with a minimum of 40p from each single sale going to the worthy cause.

In the past, the likes of Ellie Goulding, Craig David, Katie Melua, Jess Glyne and Girls Aloud have all lent their talents to the official singles over the years.

The charity currently funds 2,700 projects acoss the UK supporting disadvantaged children and young people in communities across the country.

Last month, Jamie set his sights on another one-off track as he admitted he would love to pen the next James Bond theme.

He previously told BANG Showbiz: ''Who wouldn't wanna write a Bond theme? Just from a writing point of view, even the performing aspect of it - I'd happily leave that to one of the bigger stars of today.

''Just to have a crack at writing it would be a big enough thrill, yeah, of course. ''