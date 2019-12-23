Jamie Cullum is amazed how much the height difference between himself and Sophie Dahl is talked about and scrutinised.
The 40-year-old singer has named his new album 'Taller' as a nod to both the remarks he and his wife - who, at 6ft is eight inches taller than the jazz star - have been subjected to over the years, and how much he's had to ''grow'' as her husband.
He explained to talk show host Jonathan Ross: ''I managed to completely break one of the laws of the universe by marrying a taller woman and it was quite interesting how much that was talked about.
''I thought it's a really great opportunity to write a song about that when really, we've been married for 10 years now and together for 13 years and I feel like I have grown into myself so much as a person loving this woman and she is very emotionally intelligent you see, so I had to grow to meet her. It's a metaphor really.''
The 'Work of Art' singer - who has two daughters with Sophie - admitted the Christmas gifts he receives every year are quite predictable, but if they stop coming, he misses their familiarity.
He said: ''I always get anything jazz related or piano-related clothing. I have a lot of piano ties.
''My dear departed nan got me Jazz aftershave every year, which I hated the smell of. I had eight or nine, she thought I used it up every year. Now I quite miss it.''
The full interview with Jamie airs on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on Christmas Eve (24.12.19) on ITV.
