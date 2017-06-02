Jamie Chung wants to meet Donald Trump.

The 34-year-old actress has said she'd love to sit down for a chat with the controversial American President, as she wants the chance to grill him about some of his policies, including how his new health bill will affect certain groups of women.

Speaking as part of Us Weekly magazine's '25 Things You Don't Know About Me' series, she said: ''If I could meet anyone, it would be President Donald Trump. I would ask him why his new health bill allows insurers the right to deny or exploit women who have 'preexisting conditions,' such as C-sections and victims of rape.''

The 'Once Upon a Time' star - who is married to Bryan Greenberg - also said she is ''happiest'' when he's in her home city of San Francisco with her pet pooch.

She said: ''Being outdoors with my husband and dog, preferably in my hometown of San Francisco, makes me happiest.''

And although being at home brings her joy, Jamie would also love to travel the world with her parents, as they were always busy working when she was growing up.

She added: ''There are so many places I want to see. My parents spent most of their lives working, so I'd love to take them to as many countries as possible, starting with Europe.''

Jamie would also love to drive to Big Sur in California, as well as visit Santorini in Greece, as it's her ''favourite place''.

She said: ''If I had one day left on earth, I would take a drive up Highway One towards Big Sur.

''My favourite place in the world is Santorini, Greece.''

Meanwhile, the 'Sucker Punch' actress also admitted to having an ''obsession'' with HBO fantasy drama show 'Game of Thrones', whilst her favourite movie is 'The Goonies'.

She said: ''The TV shows I'm most addicted to are: 'Game of Thrones', 'Fargo', 'The Handmaid's Tale', 'Naked and Afraid', 'The Mindy Project', 'Legion' and 'Gotham'.

''My favourite movie of all time is 1985's 'The Goonies'.''