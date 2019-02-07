Jamie Chung has confessed she has an ''unhealthy shoe obsession''.

The 'Sucker Punch' actress has recently partnered with footwear brand Chinese Laundry on its new line, 42 Gold, to release her own collection and the star has revealed that the partnership was a no-brainer because ''it felt right''.

Speaking to Footwear News, Chung said: ''I worked in a shoe store growing up, the Athlete's Foot. I had an unhealthy sneaker obsession, and I still do, but now it's just all shoes. It's my splurge. I'll have my staples, experimental shoes, fashion forwards, and I certainly think 42 Gold is the everyday shoe.

''They [42 Gold] reached out to me, but first and foremost, it had to align with my brand and my audience - and me and my style. Footwear is a really personal thing. 42 Gold is elevated. It's for the working woman, the woman who does it all, the multi-tasker, the mom, the business owner. It fits with the modern-day woman. It felt right.''

Jamie - who rose to fame on 2004's 'The Real World' - also confessed that she likes her footwear to be ''sensible'' and ''fashion-forward''.

Opening up about her go-to shoe styles, Jamie, 35, added: ''It's anything with a sensible heel. Something that is fashion-forward but also timeless. I am running around in flats, and when I'm traveling, I like to take a pair of heels, flats and a sandal. It really is a brand you can wear all year round. I can wear these heels all day.''