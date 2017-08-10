Jamie Bell understands why his father left his mother - but insisted he would never do the same to his own family.

The 'Billy Elliot' actor - who has a four-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood - admits having a child can be ''really stressful'' and requires a lot of ''sacrifice'', so he can understand why the pressure can be too much for some people.

Speaking to the Evening Standard's ES magazine, Jamie - whose dad walked out before he was born - said: ''It's difficult raising a child. It's really stressful. It requires a lot of you.

''You have to sacrifice your life and some people don't want to do that. It's not particularly noble, but I could see why the easier thing is to leave.''

However, when asked if he would ever consider walking away, he responded with a very firm: ''F**k no.''

And the 31-year-old star - who is now married to second wife Kate Mara - insisted he couldn't use his father's actions as a way to inspire commitment to his family.

He added: ''You can't be thinking, 'I'm doing this because no one ever gave me this experience'. The thing is not to love from a place of anger because that is potentially devastating.''

Meanwhile, Jamie - who was 13 when he landed his breakthrough role in 'Billy Elliot' - admitted his own teenage fame has driven him and Evan to protect their son from the spotlight as much as they can.

He explained: ''I think it's because of my own association with childhood exposure. Not that anyone's ever been particularly invasive with me - I go around with relative ease - but it's just a poppa thing to think, 'No, no, no'; that's a different side of my life that no one sees.''

The full interview with Jamie appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine, which is out now.