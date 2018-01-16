Jamie Bell has admitted his interest was ''piqued'' when he found out Annette Bening was cast in 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool'.
Jamie Bell's interest was ''piqued'' when he heard Annette Bening was cast in 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool'.
The 31-year-old actor stars alongside the multi-award nominee in the new movie by Paul McGuigan and admitted when he first got the script he didn't read any of the notes, but when he heard Bening was also starring in the movie, he wanted to get involved.
In an interview with Collider, Bell said: ''I was sent the script and in my usual fashion, I didn't really read any of the notes associated with it. I just started reading Page 1, as a cold read. I had no idea who Gloria Grahame was, but I had heard that Annette Bening was doing it, which piqued my interest because I've always wanted to work with her. I just love her work. But I didn't know anything about the story and I didn't know it was a true story. I went in to do a bit of a reading with Annette, and Barbara Broccoli, our producer, was there. Paul McGuigan, our director, was also there. Barbara told me that she had known Peter (Turner) and Gloria when they were together, and she's been friends with Peter for many, many years.
''She's been trying to make this film for over 20 years. And then, she handed me the memoir and that's when I really felt the power of the story.
''Because this all really happened, and because this man was still with us and could share his insight, and having Annette play this wonderful Hollywood star, it all just came together in my head.
''It felt such a wonderful opportunity to be a part of it, and I was lucky enough to get the role of Peter.''
The film sees Bening portraying real life actress Gloria Grahame who meets the unknown actor Peter Turner (Bell) in 1978 leading to the two starting a vibrant love affair despite their age difference.
'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' is based on Turner's memoirs about his affair with the B-Movie actress.
