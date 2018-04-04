James will release a brand new EP 'Better Than That' next month.

The 'Sit Down' hitmakers - whose most recent album 'Girl at the End of the World' came out in 2016 - have confirmed the four-song collection will be available on May 18.

While the title track is out now to stream and download, the group have also announced that the remaining three tunes - 'Busted', 'Hank' and 'Broken By The Hurt' - will be released every other Wednesday (April 18, May 2 and May 16).

'Better Than That' opens the EP, and front man Tim Booth belts out: ''You can do better than that.''

On 'Hank', the band get a little more political and outpsoken, as they warn listeners of ''white fascists in the white house'' and encourage listeners to ''bend the knee and stand your ground''.

May is set to be a busy month for the group who will also embark on a seven-date, intimate tour across the UK which kick starts at Llandudno's Venue Cymru on May 16.

They'll then play shows in Warrington, Blackburn, Halifax, Middlesbrough and Oban, before bringing the run to an end at Scunthorpe's Baths Hall on May 25.

The live shows continue this summer, with a string of dates kicking off with Common People Festival, co-headlining the Southampton event and headlining Oxford on May 26 and 27 respectively, before performances at a handful of festivals across the UK, as well as playing European festivals including Bilbao BBK Live in Spain on Saturday 14th July.

MAY TOUR (Support from Lanterns On The Lake)

WEDNESDAY 16th MAY Llandudno, Venue Cymru

THURSDAY 17th MAY Warrington, Parr Hall - SOLD OUT

SATURDAY 19th MAY Blackburn, King Georges - SOLD OUT

SUNDAY 20th MAY Halifax, Victoria Theatre - SOLD OUT

TUESDAY 22nd MAY Middlesbrough, Town Hall - SOLD OUT

WEDNESDAY 23rd MAY Oban, Corran Hall - SOLD OUT

FRIDAY 25th MAY Scunthorpe, Baths Hall - SOLD OUT

FESTIVALS

MAY

SATURDAY 26th MAY Common People - Southampton (co-headlining)

SUNDAY 27th MAY Common People - Oxford (headlining)

JUNE

FRIDAY 29th JUNE Rock In Rio Festival - Lisbon

JULY

FRIDAY 13th JULY Latitude Festival - Suffolk (headlining 2nd Stage)

SATURDAY 14th JULY Bilbao BBK Live - Spain

FRIDAY 27th JULY Kendal Calling - Cumbria

AUGUST

SATURDAY 11th AUGUST Party at the Palace - West Lothian (headlining)

THURSDAY 30th AUGUST Electric Fields - Dumfries and Galloway (headlining)