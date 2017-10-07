James Woods has announced he is quitting the movie industry through a property listing, and estate agent Allen Gammons has confirmed the news.
James Woods is reportedly quitting the movie industry.
The 70-year-old actor has announced he is retiring from acting through a property listing, the Providence Journal has reported, and it has been rumoured the 'Casino' star is leaving the entertainment business because he wants to ''simplify his life'', which will also see him sell ''many'' of his properties.
Speaking about Woods' career decision, real estate agent, Allen Gammons, said: ''[He] is retiring from the entertainment industry and hopes to 'simplify his life' by selling 'his many real estate holdings on both coasts.'''
The movie icon owns four homes in Rhode Island, and he is believed to be putting one of the houses in the American State in New England, The Exeter, which has two lake houses, up for sale for approximately $1.4 million.
And it has been rumoured Woods - who received the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for his role in 'Promise' at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 1987 as well as the Best Actor for a Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globe Awards in the same year - plans to spend his free time dabbling in his other hobbies, which include photography and antiques.
The 'Videodrome' star has reportedly opted for the quieter life after having lost his mother Martha Woods in 2012, and his brother Michael Jeffrey Woods six years earlier.
Woods has been open about his political views over the years, and it has been reported that his own personal beliefs has made it difficult for him to be cast in acting jobs and for other projects in Hollywood.
However, it is believed that Woods' decision to leave the entertainment industry was not due to a political reason, according to businessman Gammons.
He also slapped a jet-lagged Taylor Hawkins.
The acclaimed performer had just cancelled touring due to a battle with cancer.
While this true prison drama is sharply shot and acted, there isn't a moment we...
This may look exactly like Gerard Butler's over-serious Olympus Has Fallen, but it's actually that...
Steve Jobs founded Apple Inc. with his techie pal Steve Wozniak after leaving Reed College...
When USCP officer John Cale is turned down as he applies for a highly coveted...
This remake of Sam Peckinpah's 1971 British thriller is deeply unpleasant but very well-made. It's...
David and Amy Sumner are a happily married couple who live in L.A., when Amy's...
What more can come for the Panda who has it all? Since gaining the respect...
To hear Conservatives tell it, Hollywood is out of touch with the true "America." To...
The passionate pursuit of the perfect wave once inspired Bruce Brown to film the quintessential...
Surf's Up is an animated comedy that delves behind the scenes of the high-octane world...
The Virgin Suicides is a dark comedy that embodies some twisted views on suburban family...