James Wan is to direct a new horror movie.

The 'Aquaman' filmmaker is returning to his horror roots for New Line Cinema, according to Variety.

Details about the plot have been very close guarded but Wan has a history of directing horrors, having worked on 'The Conjuring' series in the past as well as 'The Curse of La Llorona' and 'Lights Out'. Wan will also be working on 'Aquaman' at the same time, having recently revealed him and his team are ''deep'' into ''crafting the script'' of its spin-off, 'The Trench' .

The movie is based on the deadly creatures who attacked Jason Momoa's titular alter ego and his love Mera in the 2018 DC Comics superhero film and will ''lean'' heavier on the horror side.

Giving fans an update, Wan said: ''We, you know, we're still deep in sort of crafting the script, crafting the story right now so I don't want to get into that too much. But definitely it's one that I really want to lean into the horror of it, so it's going to play more as a monster horror movie than it will as a superhero film, but it's still definitely part of the 'Aquaman' world.''

Wan loves horror so much that he wants to direct a ''horror version of Batman'', which would explore the darkest parts of his mind and Gotham City and it is still one of his big ambitions.

Wan - who created the 'Insidious', 'Saw' and 'Conjuring' horror franchises - said: ''In the past, like most people, I loved the idea of directing Batman, but a horror version of Batman.

''That would be a potential fantasy of mine, but I feel like he's been done quite a fair bit. But, I do love the idea of doing an outright scary Batman. I feel like that'd be really cool.''