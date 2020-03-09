James Wan is working on a monster movie with Universal, which he will produce through his Atomic Monster banner, but is not directing.
James Wan is working on a monster movie with Universal.
The 43-year-old filmmaker will produce an upcoming monster movie in the works at Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Little is known about the untitled project as of the time of writing, but sources have told the publication the story takes its cues from Universal's classic monster legacy, but through a modern prism.
It is believed the film will focus on a group of teens who discover that a neighbour is building a monster in his basement.
Wan is not directing the project, but is producing through his Atomic Monster banner.
The script for the as-yet untitled horror thriller is being penned by Robbie Thompson, who was a longtime writer and co-executive producer on TV series 'Supernatural'.
For Wan, the producing role comes as his Atomic Monster company has a busy year ahead, with upcoming works including 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' - which opens on September 11 - as well as 'There's Someone Inside Your House' for Netflix, and the 'Mortal Kombat' movie slated for January 2021.
The company is also in postproduction for creepy thriller 'Malignant', which Wan directed and which is set for an August 14 release.
Wan - who is known for his work in the horror genre, and made his feature film debut at the helm of 'Saw' in 2004 - previously dropped hints about 'Malignant' when he suggested the New Line production would be a ''hard-R thriller'' embracing his ''indie roots''.
He said: ''There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is... all I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller.
''An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets. That's all I'll say for now. (sic)''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
Continuing on from the 2013 hit, this sequel blends fact and fiction to follow real-life...
Not fazed by their previous experiences, Lorraine and Ed Warren are still successful paranormal investigators...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
Renai and Josh Lambert think that their life is back to normal after a horrific...
When the Perron family of six move to a rural old farmhouse in New England,...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...