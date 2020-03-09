James Wan is working on a monster movie with Universal.

The 43-year-old filmmaker will produce an upcoming monster movie in the works at Universal, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Little is known about the untitled project as of the time of writing, but sources have told the publication the story takes its cues from Universal's classic monster legacy, but through a modern prism.

It is believed the film will focus on a group of teens who discover that a neighbour is building a monster in his basement.

Wan is not directing the project, but is producing through his Atomic Monster banner.

The script for the as-yet untitled horror thriller is being penned by Robbie Thompson, who was a longtime writer and co-executive producer on TV series 'Supernatural'.

For Wan, the producing role comes as his Atomic Monster company has a busy year ahead, with upcoming works including 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' - which opens on September 11 - as well as 'There's Someone Inside Your House' for Netflix, and the 'Mortal Kombat' movie slated for January 2021.

The company is also in postproduction for creepy thriller 'Malignant', which Wan directed and which is set for an August 14 release.

Wan - who is known for his work in the horror genre, and made his feature film debut at the helm of 'Saw' in 2004 - previously dropped hints about 'Malignant' when he suggested the New Line production would be a ''hard-R thriller'' embracing his ''indie roots''.

He said: ''There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is... all I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller.

''An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets. That's all I'll say for now. (sic)''