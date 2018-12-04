James Wan wants to direct a ''horror version of Batman''.

The 41-year-old filmmaker has been given the chance to step into the world of DC Comics by helming the new 'Aquaman' movie but before he got to guide Arthur Curry on an adventure he wanted to create a Caped Crusader film which explored the darkest parts of his mind and Gotham City and it is still one of his ambitions.

Speaking to Heroic Hollywood, Wan - who created the 'Insidious', 'Saw' and 'Conjuring' horror franchises - said: ''In the past, like most people, I loved the idea of directing Batman, but a horror version of Batman. ''That would be a potential fantasy of mine, but I feel like he's been done quite a fair bit. But, I do love the idea of doing an outright scary Batman. I feel like that'd be really cool.''

If Wan is ever granted his wish there are no shortage of horror stories that have appeared in the pages of the comics such as 'The Long Halloween' which sees Batman use his detective skills to track down a serial killer and includes appearances from a rogues gallery of villains, including Calendar Man, Two-Face, Poison Ivy, Scarecrow, Riddler and the Joker.

Whilst The Caped Crusader has even battled vampire Dracula in 'Batman And Dracula: Red Rain' and he even falls victim to the blood-sucking vampire curse in the trilogy of stories.

Matt Reeves is helming the next film about the Gotham City Saviour and 'The Batman' set to go into production next summer from a script also penned by the 'War for the Planet of the Apes' director.

It is not yet known if Ben Affleck will be donning the cape and cowl again following his performances as Batman in the DC Extended Universe films 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', 'Suicide Squad' and 'Justice League'.