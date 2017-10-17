James Wan has posted a picture of a giant whale prop while filming 'Aquaman'.

The 40-year-old filmmaker is currently helming the standalone movie about the King of Atlantis - which is part of the DC Extended Universe - and, four months after filming began, the director has offered a joking insight into the process.

On Monday (16.10.17), he took to instagram to share a shot of two prop men carrying the whale with the caption: ''Having a whale of a time. (sic)''

The movie is being shot in Australia with 'Game of Thrones' actor Jason Momoa playing the titular role, with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe starring alongside the actor.

In a recent interview, actress Nicole Kidman confirmed she was on board with the movie and admitted the director was the big draw for her.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner said: ''The reason why I love 'Aquaman' is James Wan is an Australian and I've followed his career since he started. He's a really good friend of mine and he offered to let me play Queen Atlanna.

''As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior I said I'm done. Please. If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that. Because you've got to have some fun.''

'Aquaman' will be released in December 2018 and follows the superhero as he is caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.

But the character will first be seen in ensemble blockbuster 'Justice League'.

The plot of 'Justice League' is still scarce but it will focus on Bruce Wayne/Batman (Ben Affleck) assembling a team of 'Meta Humans' to protect the Earth from an intergalactic threat, which will include Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), The Flash (Ezra Miller), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and Aquaman.

'Justice League' hits cinemas in November.