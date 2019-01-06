James Wan thinks it is a ''f***ing disgrace'' that 'Aquaman' hasn't been shortlisted for visual effects honours at the upcoming Oscars.
James Wan has slammed the Oscars for failing to acknowledge 'Aquaman'.
The 41-year-old filmmaker is unhappy that his superhero blockbuster - which features Jason Momoa in the titular role - wasn't recognised in the shortlist for special effects honours at the upcoming Academy Awards, branding the snub a ''f***ing disgrace''.
James spoke out after promoting the movie on his Facebook page and receiving a congratulatory reply from the film's visual effects supervisor Kelvin McIlwain.
In response, the director posted: ''Kelvin, you and your department are the unsung heroes of this film. The fact that your VFX peers in the Academy aren't recognizing or appreciating what we/you've all contributed to the film and cinema is a f****ing disgrace.''
James' comment came just a few days after he insisted it was ''OK'' for people to not like his DC Comics adventure.
He wrote on Twitter: ''It has come to my attention that some folks are getting harassed by some fans for not liking AQM. Please don't do that. Not the kind of support I want. Be respectful. Vice versa, it's ok to not like my film, but there's no need to attack me personally, or tag me on hates. Peace (sic)''
Meanwhile, Jason recently admitted he'd never had so much support ahead of the release of one of his movies.
The actor - who previously starred on the hit HBO series 'Game of Thrones' - confessed: ''It's never really happened to me so it's an absolute great feeling to put in hard work and then people not be ripping apart before it comes out, because that's always the hard thing is making these movies and then critics just kill out and then they never see the light of day.
''It's nice people are responding well to it.''
