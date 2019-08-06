James Wan teased his upcoming ''hard-R thriller'' will go back to his ''indie roots''.

The acclaimed director and producer has insisted he's ''super excited'' to direct a fresh horror movie for New Line and has teased the forthcoming project will be an ''original'' idea involving ''old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets''.

Writing on his official Facebook page, he said: ''There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is... all I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller.

''An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets. That's all I'll say for now. (Sic)''

The 'Conjuring' filmmaker is known for his work in the horror genre but recently took on a new kind of project with 2018's DC blockbuster 'Aquaman', and Wan previously shared that ''for the first time in his career'' he wasn't sure what was next for him.

He explained: ''I mean, liking the people I work with goes a long way. That was the reason why I came back when I did 'Insidious 2'.

''But it's a weird one for me, because I actually don't know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like 'Aquaman' ticked a lot of boxes for me.

''I want to do another action movie after 'Furious 7', I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and 'Aquaman' literally ticked all of those boxes for me.

''And so right now, I'm in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it's on a bigger scale. I'm not sure at this point.''