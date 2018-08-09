Director James Wan has revealed that 'Aquaman' won't feature any other 'Justice League' characters.
The much-anticipated new film stars Jason Momoa as Aquaman, but James has confirmed that the movie will not include any other characters from the 2017 release, which featured the likes of Wonder Woman and Batman.
Speaking to EW, James shared: ''I wanted to keep the story to the world of Aquaman and not have to worry about what other characters are doing in their films and how that would affect us. I just thought the simplest way was to keep it clean - keep it simple and let it be an Aquaman story.''
James insisted to DC and Warner Bros that he wanted a certain amount of independence in order to create the movie he'd originally envisioned.
He said: ''I told them I understand and respect that it's part of a bigger universe but at the end of the day I have to tell the story I want to tell, and I want to develop the character as well.''
James also teased the tone of 'Aquaman', revealing it will have an ''Arthurian'' vibe to it.
He explained: ''It was something the studio was respectful about ... in my movie he starts off one way and becomes very different by the end. It's a classic hero's journey.
''I equate our story to 'The Sword and the Stone', it's a very Arthurian story about a journey to becoming king.''
