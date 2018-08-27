James Wan has always had ambitions to turn 'The Conjuring' into something bigger.

The 41-year-old director helmed the first movie in the movie-spinning franchise, which includes a sequel and an upcoming third film, and James has spoken about his long-term ambitions for the series ahead of the release of 'The Nun', a spin-off of 'The Conjuring 2'.

In a new featurette, he shared: ''One of the things that occurred to us early on is, 'They have a superhero universe, why can't we do that in the horror world?'

''When we were making the first 'Conjuring', it became very apparent to us that there could be a bigger universe. So many other stories that would be awesome to look into.''

Earlier this month, meanwhile, it was revealed that James stepped behind the camera for 'The Nun' as second unit director for Corin Hardy.

The mastermind behind 'The Conjuring' franchise - who directed the first movie and its sequel before taking on a producer role for 'Annabelle' and 'Annabelle: Creation' - helped out the filmmaker at the helm of the upcoming horror flick.

Corin said: ''Very excitingly, James Wan was my second unit director in a little bit of additional photography.

''It is funny, but we did some additional photography, and you're always pushing for double what you really can afford, time - or budget-wise. I said, 'I want to do all of this, but if we're going to do it, we really need to run two units.'

''James is a full-on, hands-on guy and he was like, 'Anything I can do of service!' It was like, 'I really want to take you up on that.' So, there were nights when he was shooting a section in the forest and I was shooting interiors.''