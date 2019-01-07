James Wan thinks the viral theory that 'Home Alone' hero Kevin McCallister grew up to be Jigsaw from 'Saw' is ''amazing''.

A viral theory surfaced in 2014, which argued that the lead character from the family flick - which shows Macaulay Culkin's alter ego protecting his home from burglars with a selection of homemade traps - grew up to be John Kramer from the gory horror franchise, which follows the serial killer as he brutally murders his victims with a series of deadly games.

The director of the Christmas classic has revealed that he thinks the theory is ''awesome'' and the 'Aquaman' director, 41, is ''flattered'' that fans take the time to speculate about his work and ''have fun'' with internet theories.

Speaking to the Huffington Post, he said: ''It's amazing. I should've known all along that Macaulay Culkin would grow up to be John Kramer. I think it's awesome.

''I'm very flattered that people take the time to have fun with all these fan theories. I think that's why I make these movies. I want the fans out there to have fun with them.''

The theory was originally posted by Jason Concepcion on Grantland, who contends that Kevin does not display the normal behaviour of a child and suffers ''psychosis'' which leads him to develop his '' methodology'' as John.

He wrote: ''Kevin experiences frequent realistic visual and auditory hallucinations, seeing the furnace in the basement as a ravenous fiery-mawed monster.

''This particular symptom of his psychosis would become important to his methodology as the serial killer Jigsaw.

''Is this the behavior of a normal child? Perhaps, but when you take into account the similarities between Kevin's intricate, almost pathologically complicated home-defense mechanisms and Jigsaw's carefully designed murder-traps, the case for Kevin being young Jigsaw become quite a bit more substantial.''