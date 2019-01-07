James Wan thinks the viral theory that Home Alone's Kevin McCallister grew up to be Jigsaw from 'Saw' is ''awesome'' and loves that fans have fun with his work.
James Wan thinks the viral theory that 'Home Alone' hero Kevin McCallister grew up to be Jigsaw from 'Saw' is ''amazing''.
A viral theory surfaced in 2014, which argued that the lead character from the family flick - which shows Macaulay Culkin's alter ego protecting his home from burglars with a selection of homemade traps - grew up to be John Kramer from the gory horror franchise, which follows the serial killer as he brutally murders his victims with a series of deadly games.
The director of the Christmas classic has revealed that he thinks the theory is ''awesome'' and the 'Aquaman' director, 41, is ''flattered'' that fans take the time to speculate about his work and ''have fun'' with internet theories.
Speaking to the Huffington Post, he said: ''It's amazing. I should've known all along that Macaulay Culkin would grow up to be John Kramer. I think it's awesome.
''I'm very flattered that people take the time to have fun with all these fan theories. I think that's why I make these movies. I want the fans out there to have fun with them.''
The theory was originally posted by Jason Concepcion on Grantland, who contends that Kevin does not display the normal behaviour of a child and suffers ''psychosis'' which leads him to develop his '' methodology'' as John.
He wrote: ''Kevin experiences frequent realistic visual and auditory hallucinations, seeing the furnace in the basement as a ravenous fiery-mawed monster.
''This particular symptom of his psychosis would become important to his methodology as the serial killer Jigsaw.
''Is this the behavior of a normal child? Perhaps, but when you take into account the similarities between Kevin's intricate, almost pathologically complicated home-defense mechanisms and Jigsaw's carefully designed murder-traps, the case for Kevin being young Jigsaw become quite a bit more substantial.''
In her latest collaboration with Cash Money's Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj finally unveils the video for her 'Queen' single 'Good Form'.
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
Sharon Van Etten unveils an ominous black and white video directed by Katherine Dieckmann for her latest song 'Jupiter 4'.
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
The 1975's third studio album 'A Brief Inquiry into Online Relationships' is imminent, with another album ('Notes on a Conditional Form') already...
This New York quartet have teamed alongside Canadian rocker Billy Raffoul for their new tune 'Say Amen'. It's their second official single of the...
Tristan Corrigan on the difficulties of making music within a genre that is so popular.
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Continuing on from the 2013 hit, this sequel blends fact and fiction to follow real-life...
Not fazed by their previous experiences, Lorraine and Ed Warren are still successful paranormal investigators...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
Renai and Josh Lambert think that their life is back to normal after a horrific...
When the Perron family of six move to a rural old farmhouse in New England,...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...