James Wan has signed on to produce the upcoming big screen adaptation of horror movie short 'Sweet Tooth'.

The filmmaker has built his horror expert reputation by directing 2004's 'Saw' and creating 'The Conjuring' franchise has secured the rights to the scary Dutch film, on which he will act as producer alongside Chris Bender.

As reported by Empire Online, the duo will work with New Line Cinema to give the horror short the full length Hollywood treatment, as they work with director Nico van den Brink on the project.

Dutch filmmaker Brink will work with a writer as they make a feature film out of the original 10-minute piece.

'Sweet Tooth' sees a woman come home to her apartment to discover her neighbours - a mother and two children - have been killed.

Her terror only increases when she hears the movements and laughter of the kids.

Director Brink has worked on a number of adverts and short films, but the adaptation will mark his first move into the world of full-length movies.

Meanwhile, Wan - who is currently working on DC Extended Universe film 'Aquaman' - will be hoping to continue the success of his 'Lights Out' adaptation, which was converted from David F. Sandberg's terrifying short of the same name.

The film was a huge box office hit, earning a $148 million worldwide against a budget of just $4.9 million.