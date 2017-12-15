James Wan has confirmed the 'Aquaman' standalone movie will not have ''three villains'', despite rumours surrounding the film about the volume of baddies the titular hero is going to have to battle.
The 40-year-old filmmaker has helmed the standalone movie about the King of Atlantis - which is part of the DC Extended Universe - and rumours circulated the film was to feature three different villains, but now Wan said has spilled that he is keeping the baddie count down.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wan said: ''This is what I'll say: I don't have three villains. I think that's ridiculous! I would never go into an origin movie with three villains. We don't even know the main character let alone the world and its antagonist. I believe in taking baby steps.''
The film follows Arthur Curry/Aquaman - played by 'Game of Thrones' star Jason Momoa - who finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.
Momoa stars alongside Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuere Morrison, Patrick Wilson, Abdul-Mateen and Dolph Lundgren.
Aquaman was briefly seen in a cameo in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and made his full big screen debut in 'Justice League'.
But Wan wants to ''introduce'' the character in a much more ''emotional and powerful way'' than cinema goers so him in the ensemble film.
He said: ''I want to introduce Arthur Curry in a much more emotional and powerful way, and introduce Mera played by Amber Heard, and of course there's Nicole Kidman and Temuera Morrison playing his parents. We know Black Manta is in there, but I will say this: Patrick Wilson is the main antagonist in this film. I wouldn't necessarily say 'villain' but he's the antagonist.''
Wilson portrays the Ocean Master in the superhero flick, who is the brother of Aquaman.
Momoa recently echoed his director's comments that 'Justice League' only provided a small snippet of Arthur Curry's life and backstory.
The action hunk said: ''This is a totally different beast. In 'Aquaman', you see when his parents met and what happened to them.
''Then the little boy being raised and finding his powers and going through that and never being accepted on either side. You just slowly see this man harden up and be completely reluctant wanting to be king and not knowing what to do with these powers he has. I think James Wan just killed it.''
