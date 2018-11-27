James Wan says his new movie 'Aquaman' is ''different'' to ''traditional'' superhero films that have hit cinemas in recent years.
The 41-year-old filmmaker has created an underwater world to bring the unique DC Comics character to life on the big screen and because of the sea setting he believes it is more like a fantasy film.
Speaking at the world premiere of the DC Extended Universe blockbuster in London on Monday night (26.11.18), Wan said: ''I don't have necessarily one favourite scene or sequences, I have a lot of them and I enjoy all of them. Making this movie was tough, it was such a pain to make it. A big part of the fun was designing the world, creating a lot of the different visuals and things we haven't seen before. It plays different to your traditional superhero film, if anything it plays more like an action/adventure fantasy film and I think the movie is unique for that.''
'Aquaman' contains an A-list cast that features Jason Momoa as the aquatic superhero - also known as Arthur Curry - Amber Heard (Mera), Dolph Lundgren (King Nereus), Patrick Wilson (Ocean Master) and Nicole Kidman (Atlanna), and will hit the big screen on December 14 in the UK, and a week later on December 21 in the US.
When Wan first met 39-year-old Momoa - who appeared as Aquaman in 'Justice League' - he was blown-away by his ''charisma'' and it made him excited to think about what they could achieve together on screen.
Wan said: ''Listen, when I first met Jason, I was like, 'Man this guy is full of charisma, so charismatic, I'm going to have to bring that out on screen!' He's great, Jason's been such a trooper, and it's at tough movie to shoot. I put my actors through really rigorous, technical processes to simulate the underwater look. Everyone just did such a great job and Jason is such a physical guy and he really gets in there and is passionate about it and he really makes Aquaman his own. I've just been so lucky to be able to assemble such a great team, they bring so much weight to the film and they're the beating heart of the movie.''
