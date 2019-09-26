James Wan has revealed his next film is called 'Malignant'.

The iconic horror director has confirmed work is underway for his 10th movie and he's ''excited'' to see how it turns out.

Taking to Instagram this week, Wan shared a picture of clapper board with the project's name as he prepared for the very first take of the first scene.

He wrote: ''First day of principal photography on the 10th feature film of my career. MALIGNANT is the official title. Really excited for this one.''

The 42-year-old filmmaker - whose made his feature film debut at the helm of 'Saw' in 2004 - previously dropped some hints about hi upcoming project when he suggested the New Line production would be a ''hard-R thriller'' embracing his ''indie roots''.

He said: ''There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is... all I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller.

''An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets. That's all I'll say for now. (sic)''

The 'Conjuring' filmmaker is known for his work in the horror genre but recently took on a new kind of project with 2018's DC blockbuster 'Aquaman', and Wan previously shared that ''for the first time in his career'' he wasn't sure what was next for him.

He explained: ''It's a weird one for me, because I actually don't know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like 'Aquaman' ticked a lot of boxes for me.

''I want to do another action movie after 'Furious 7', I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and 'Aquaman' literally ticked all of those boxes for me.

''And so right now, I'm in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it's on a bigger scale. I'm not sure at this point.''