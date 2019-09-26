Horror movie icon James Wan has revealed his next film is called 'Malignant' after previously hinting at a return to his ''indie roots'' with a ''hard-R thriller''.
James Wan has revealed his next film is called 'Malignant'.
The iconic horror director has confirmed work is underway for his 10th movie and he's ''excited'' to see how it turns out.
Taking to Instagram this week, Wan shared a picture of clapper board with the project's name as he prepared for the very first take of the first scene.
He wrote: ''First day of principal photography on the 10th feature film of my career. MALIGNANT is the official title. Really excited for this one.''
The 42-year-old filmmaker - whose made his feature film debut at the helm of 'Saw' in 2004 - previously dropped some hints about hi upcoming project when he suggested the New Line production would be a ''hard-R thriller'' embracing his ''indie roots''.
He said: ''There's been a bit of speculation as to what my next project is... all I'll say is, I'm super excited to go back to my indie roots with this hard-R thriller.
''An original horror idea (not a reboot/remake or anything based on existing IP) with old school, practical effects and no giant, blue screen sets. That's all I'll say for now. (sic)''
The 'Conjuring' filmmaker is known for his work in the horror genre but recently took on a new kind of project with 2018's DC blockbuster 'Aquaman', and Wan previously shared that ''for the first time in his career'' he wasn't sure what was next for him.
He explained: ''It's a weird one for me, because I actually don't know what I want to do next for the first time in my career. I felt like 'Aquaman' ticked a lot of boxes for me.
''I want to do another action movie after 'Furious 7', I wanted to do a world creation film, and I wanted to do a superhero movie, and 'Aquaman' literally ticked all of those boxes for me.
''And so right now, I'm in that sort of place of like do I kind of go back and do a smaller movie maybe as my next one, something a bit more intimate. Or if I can do a personal movie, but maybe it's on a bigger scale. I'm not sure at this point.''
His new album Underneath It All is out now.
Pixies kicked off the European leg of their latest tour in the sleepy retirement town of Bexhill-On-Sea.
Continuing on from the 2013 hit, this sequel blends fact and fiction to follow real-life...
Not fazed by their previous experiences, Lorraine and Ed Warren are still successful paranormal investigators...
Instead of wrapping up a trilogy, writer-turned-director Leigh Whannell launches a new horror franchise with...
The sins of London have followed them home. After throwing Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) out...
The cast of 'Furious 7' talk about their favourite moments from the 'Fast & Furious'...
Renai and Josh Lambert think that their life is back to normal after a horrific...
When the Perron family of six move to a rural old farmhouse in New England,...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...
The Saw series, like most horror franchises, uses a lot of constants in its formula...