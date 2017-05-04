'Aquaman' has officially begun filming.

Director James Wan took to Twitter to reveal the team have begun working on the next instalment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

Captioning a photograph of a camera on set, James tweeted: ''Months of intensive prep have led to this. Here we go. #DayOne #Ahab (sic)''

The movie is being shot in Australia with 'Game of Thrones' actor Jason Momoa playing the titular role with Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard and Willem Dafoe starring alongside the actor.

In a recent interview, actress Nicole Kidman confirmed she was on board with the movie.

The 49-year-old Oscar winner said: ''The reason why I love 'Aquaman' is James Wan is an Australian and I've followed his career since he started. He's a really good friend of mine and he offered to let me play Queen Atlanna.

''As soon as he said I could wear mother-of-pearl and be a mermaid warrior I said I'm done. Please. If there is one thing I have to do in my life, I have to be that. Because you've got to have some fun.''

'Aquaman' will be released in December 2018 and follows the superhero who is caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.

The next instalment of the DCEU will be 'Wonder Woman' and despite some criticism about previous DCEU movies including 'Suicide Squad' and 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice', the movie has already received some positive feedback.

The DCEU will come together for the 'Justice League' due for release this November and will see the return of fan favourites Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Cyborg and Aquaman.