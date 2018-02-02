James Wan has teased that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is getting Black Manta's voice right for the 'Aquaman' movie by talking into a ''trash can''.

The 40-year-old filmmaker is helming the standalone movie about the King of Atlantis - played by Jason Momoa in the DC Extended Universe - and posted a picture on his Twitter account showing Yahya using the unusual technique to talk as the ocean-dwelling supervillain.

Wan captioned the image: ''Doing voice looping. Hey @yahya, why are you talking into a trash can? Oh right. Fancy way of simulating the inside of a certain large helmet. (sic)''

Black Manta is known for wearing a dome-like helmet on his head in the comic books and back in July last year, Abdul-Mateen posted a video on his Twitter account with him speaking with a rubbish bin on his head.

He wrote: ''Now that I've sussed out the STRONG from the WEAK it is time to BEGIN. I warn you ... BE PREPARED. I also warn ... It won't make a difference (sic)''

The film follows Arthur Curry/Aquaman who finds himself caught between a surface world that ravages the sea and the underwater Atlanteans who are ready to revolt.

Momoa stars alongside Amber Heard, Nicole Kidman, Temuere Morrison, Patrick Wilson, Abdul-Mateen and Dolph Lundgren.

Aquaman was briefly seen in a cameo role in 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and made his full big screen debut in last year's 'Justice League'.

Wan recently revealed he is keeping the baddie count down after rumours were circulating that he was supposedly going to have Aquaman battle three supervillains.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Wan said: ''This is what I'll say: I don't have three villains. I think that's ridiculous! I would never go into an origin movie with three villains. We don't even know the main character let alone the world and its antagonist. I believe in taking baby steps.''