An 'Arachnophobia' remake is in the works.

James Wan - who has previously directed 'Saw' and 'Furious 7' - has already joined the project, which is still in its developmental stages.

The original 1990 horror-comedy starred the likes of Jeff Daniels and John Goodman, and it told the story of a rare breed of spider being transported to a small town in America, where it began creating havoc.

No writer or director is currently attached to the remake, according to Deadline, which explains that Wan will serve as a producer on the film.

More immediately, Wan is focused on 'Aquaman' - the new DC Comics movie that he's directed - as well as 'The Nun', which is the latest spin-off in 'The Conjuring' series.

Wan is widely regarded as one of the most accomplished filmmakers in the horror genre, and the Australian director previously revealed what he considers to be the keys to his success.

Asked to name the most important components of a horror movie, Wan explained: ''This may sound like a cliche, but I'll also speak about why it's so important. I think creating characters and story are truly the two most important things.

''I know, like I said, that is a cliche thing to say, but it doesn't matter what genre your work is in, whether it's horror, science fiction, drama, or whatever. If you have characters that you care about, that is hands down the most important thing.

''You have to take time to tell their story before you just throw all these scary things at the audience. Otherwise, it just works on a very superficial, surface level.''