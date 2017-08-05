James Walsh says Liam Gallagher is supportive of his band Starsailor despite feuding with Oasis in the past.

In 2002, the 'Supersonic' group's guitarist Noel Gallagher called the 37-year-old frontman a c*** in an interview and NME magazine even had their own 'You C***!' badges made and handed out at festivals that summer.

However, when Walsh supported Manchester icons The Stone Roses at their concert at Dubai Media City Amphitheatre gig in February 2013, former Oasis singer Liam, 44, told Walsh he is a fan of Starsailor's song 'Fall to the Floor', which ''made his life''.

Now, Walsh - who is gearing up to release Starsailor's new album 'All This Life' on September 2 - has paid Liam a compliment back by praising his music from his debut solo LP 'As You Were'.

Asked for his honest opinion of Liam's solo material, Walsh exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''I think it's brilliant.

''I've never lost my love for Oasis' music. Actually, of the two brothers, Liam has been quite good to us.

''I did a gig in Dubai a couple of years ago supporting The Stone Roses and he came up to me afterwards and shook my hand and said he liked 'Fall to the Floor'.

''That was my life made then, you are definitely my favourite Gallagher.

''He is just a great frontman and it's good to have him back.''

Starsailor's single 'Listen to Your Heart' is out now.

Starsailor are appearing at the Hope and Glory Festival in Liverpool on August 5, headlining the Wonders of the Age stage alongside James, Public Service Broadcasting and Blackpool's Membranes.