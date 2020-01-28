The 'Transformers' franchise is set to be revamped by Paramount with two new films.

According to Variety, two simultaneous scripts based around the popular franchise are now in development, one written by James Vanderbilt and the other by Joby Harold.

Details behind both scripts are vague, but sources say they present an opportunity to build out multiple storylines within the franchise.

No directors have been attached to the project as of yet, but it is likely that the films will feature brand new casts.

Vanderbilt has recently penned the Netflix comedy 'Murder Mystery', whilst Harold has served as an executive producer on 'John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum', as well as writing Zack Snyder's 'Army of the Dead'.

Paramount Pictures have previously made six 'Transformers' movies, five of which were helmed by Michael Bay and were considered to be their own series.

The sixth and most recent instalment was spin-off movie 'Bumblebee', which was directed by Travis Knight and released in 2018.

'Bumblebee' was produced on a smaller budget to the previous projects and proved popular with critics and audiences, giving Paramount the opportunity to continue the franchise.

The studio still views 'Transformers' as a top priority and is hoping to attach filmmakers to each script as soon as possible.

Travis, 46, previously revealed that he had ideas for a 'Bumblebee' sequel and had plans for the main characters, Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) and Bumblebee (voiced by Dylan O'Brien).

He said: ''When I get to the end of one of my movies, I always imagine what's next for the characters. And so, in my mind, I've got all these scenarios and adventures that play out, both with Charlie and with Bee and everyone else. We'll see if the world wants more. Maybe we'll explore some of those things.''