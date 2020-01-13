James Van Der Beek is helping to end ''period poverty'' for teenage girls.

The 42-year-old actor has teamed up with menstrual hygiene brand Always to help tackle the costs associated with period products, after it was revealed that one in five teenagers in the US have missed school because they don't have access to the appropriate menstrual products.

James - who is father to four girls, Olivia, nine, Annabel Leah, five, Emilia, three, and Gwendolyn, 16 months, as well as seven-year-old son Joshua - will be helping to promote Always' #EndPeriodPoverty campaign, which will see him donate to the cause to provide girls with the necessary products to tackle their periods.

In a press release, James said: ''As a dad to four girls and a son, I wanted to bring awareness to an issue that most men rarely think about and inspire other fathers to take an active role in tackling it. Period poverty is happening in our own communities, and the effects are far-reaching. No child should have to miss out on crucial childhood activities because they don't have access to period products.

''When I was young, extra-curricular activities like drama not only gave me an outlet, they saved my life. And led to a career. So I'm thrilled to do whatever I can to chip away at the stigma surrounding this subject, spark conversations, and help increase access to period products so that girls can stay involved in the confidence-building activities they love without fear or needless shame. Join us, and together we can make a big impact.''

And James also spoke to Page Six about his involvement in the project, where he admitted he will be using his knowledge from the campaign to help his daughters - all of whom he has with his wife Kimberly - in the future.

He told the outlet: ''I was really impressed that they asked a man to step up to this campaign ... I am a typical dumb guy, I did not know one in five girls deal with 'period poverty' in the US. This is prepping me for my daughters 1,000 per cent ... to put myself in the scenario where I would have to miss practice or school because of something that happens naturally is insane.''

As part of the campaign, Always is donating a month's supply of pads to girls in need, with a total of up to half a million pads.