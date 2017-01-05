The former Dawson's Creek star initially stepped into the dance hitmaker's shoes last summer (16) for a comedy short, titled Day In the Life of Diplo, which was shot by music video director Brandon Dermer, who has previously worked with the musician's band Major Lazer.

Now bosses at U.S. cable channel Viceland have picked up the idea for a series titled What Would Diplo Do?, using the short as the pilot episode.

The show, co-created by Diplo's management firm co-founder Kevin Kusatsu, will feature Van Der Beek reprising his role as the Lean On star, with Brandon returning as director.

Van Der Beek also serves as writer on the unique new project, which he will co-executive produce with Dermer, Kusatsu, and Diplo himself.

What Would Diplo Do? is set to premiere later this year (17).