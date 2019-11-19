James Van Der Beek's wife Kimberly ''almost lost [her] life'' during her miscarriage.

Earlier this week, the 37-year-old beauty tragically lost the baby boy she had been expecting, and has now revealed her health was in jeopardy when she was rushed to the emergency room during her ordeal.

Although Kimberly - who has Olivia, nine, Joshua, seven, Annabel Leah, five, Emilia, three, and Gwendolyn, 16 months, with James - has not revealed what happened, she has said she will tell fans ''at some point'', but isn't ''really ready'' to do so yet.

In a series of videos posted to her Instagram story, she said: ''Thank you to everyone for all the love. I don't even know how I'm gonna begin to respond to it all, so I think I'll just have to do it here. We lost our baby - boy, by the way - and I almost lost my life, which is not a story that has been told. But at some point, I can dig into the details with you guys about what happened in the emergency room.

''I'm not really ready to talk further about everything yet, but at some point, I will.''

James, 42, spoke about the tragic news during a video package that was played on Monday's (18.11.19) episode of 'Dancing with the Stars', on which he is currently competing.

He said: ''My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby.

''The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.

''You never know why these things happen, that's what I've been telling my kids.

''All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation.

''It makes you more human.''

The 'Dawson's Creek' alum later posted on social media, and alluded to Kimberly's health battle when he said she had suffered a ''horrific threat to her well-being''.

He wrote: ''Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That's how we're feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We've been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she's now recovering, but we've only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, ''There are no words...'' and it's true. Which is why in a time like this it's enough to know that you're there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today. (sic)''