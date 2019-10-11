James Van Der Beek's children are looking forward to welcoming a sibling.

The 42-year-old actor and his wife Kimberly revealed this week they are expecting their sixth child together, and James has now said the couple's five other children - Olivia, nine, Joshua, seven, Annabel Leah, five, and Emilia, three, Gwendolyn, 16 months - can't wait to welcome another member into their ''tight-knit little crew''.

When asked if his kids are excited, James said: ''They really are. They're really a tight-knit little crew. They're a great little tribe.''

And although seven-year-old Joshua is the only boy among his siblings, the 'Dawson's Creek' alum says the youngster doesn't mind if he ends up with a fifth sister.

He added: ''He's amazing. He'll love the little one no matter which way it goes.''

James and Kimberly have decided to keep the gender of their tot a secret from the public, though he seemed to suggest the family will find out themselves, rather than leaving it as a surprise.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, he said: ''We're going to keep some secrets. We were pretty out there with the [announcement].''

The couple announced their happy news this week with a video of their ultrasound, which was played during James' appearance on 'Dancing with the Stars'.

Following the episode, the actor - who last year opened up about his wife experiencing three miscarriages - then took to Instagram, where he wrote: ''Thrilled beyond belief to announce that another little bundle of joy has picked us to be their family. We chose to have our first ultrasound on camera with our #DWTS crew capturing the result - something I NEVER thought we'd ever do... but @vanderkimberly and I have been through three of those first appointments to discover either no heartbeat, or no baby, and she wanted to share this moment. Miscarriage (a word that needs a replacement - nobody failed to ''carry'', these things sometimes just happen) is something that people rarely talk about, and often go through in secret. But there needs to be zero shame around it, or around giving yourself the time and space to grieve. We decided to put ourselves out there - not knowing what we'd find - in an effort to chip away at any senseless stigma around this experience and to encourage people who might be going through it to open themselves up to love & support from friends and family when they need it most. Happily, for us - this time- we walked out with tears of joy. #AndThenIDancedAQuickStep. (sic)''