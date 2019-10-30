James Van Der Beek has admitted people want an ''explanation'' why he and wife Kimberly have chosen to have a sixth child.

The couple are expecting a sibling for 16-month-old Gwendolyn, three-year-old Emilia, five-year-old Annabel Leah, seven-year-old Joshua, and nine-year-old Olivia and love the ''chaos'' that comes with such a large family.

James told People magazine: ''I do find with the number six, an explanation seems to be asked for.

''But we love the chaos!''

Kimberly added: ''I wouldn't say the more children the merrier is necessarily for everybody.

''But for us, it works very harmoniously with our lives.''

And the 'Dancing With the Stars' contestant admitted he ''dreads'' his kids growing up.

He added: ''We just love our time with all our kids. I know the day will come that I will be making pancakes and nobody will be pulling on my pant legs or asking me 20 times when they'll be ready. And honestly, I dread that day.''

The couple - who married in August 2010 - worry they can't spend enough one-on-one time with each of their children but ultimately think having a ''tribe'' has more benefits than drawbacks.

Kimberly said: ''The biggest concern was having enough one-on-one time with each child.

''And it's getting wildly expensive to travel. But we really felt another child knocking at our door.

''And when we look at our kids, and they're a tribe, and they take care of each other, we're like, 'You know what? We got this.' ''

James admitted: ''It can be exhausting.

''But we're so busy, and it's important to fight for that dedicated one-on-one time, just to give them the space to say what's on their minds.''