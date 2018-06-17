James Van Der Beek has become a father for the fifth time.

The former 'Dawson's Creek' star and his wife Kimberly - who already have Olivia, seven, Joshua, five, Annabel Leah, four, and Emilia, 23 months, together - welcomed a baby girl called Gwendolyn into the world on Friday (15.06.18) morning at their home with the assistance of a doctor and midwife.

The 41-year-old actor is thrilled to be a father again, but used his post to speak out about the immigration laws in the US and his anger towards President Donald Trump and his border wall he plans to build between the US and Mexico to not let immigrants enter the country.

After fuming, he gushed about his ''f***ing earth goddess rock star'' wife and how ''in awe'' he is of her after giving birth to their little girl.

Alongside photos of his family and the new addition and one of him topless carrying the newborn, he wrote: ''Thrilled to announce we welcomed a brand new baby girl into the world Friday morning, just in time for #FathersDay

These last few days, as I've enjoyed the privilege of making smoothies I know my older kids will like, making my wife red raspberry leaf tea to ease her uterine contractions, spending ''boy time'' with my son and getting my two year-old down for a nap in the way only I know how... I've been heart sick about something.

As I write this, kids are being ripped from the arms of their parents. By our government. For the kid's benefit? No - the opposite - as a purposeful display of cruelty to deter would-be illegal border crossers AND legal asylum seekers (it's happening to both). And it wouldn't be honest to wax poetic about my new-baby bliss without speaking up against this atrocity.

If we allow our government to de-humanize fathers, and mothers, and children in the name of defending our borders... we've lost a huge part what makes those borders worth defending. And even if you don't believe in karma, or in extending basic human decency to people who didn't win the geographic birth lottery... even if you're hard-liner enough to say, ''Break the law, suffer the consequences,'' shouldn't the punishment at least fit the crime? And if you're still cold enough to say, ''Well, it's effective,'' consider this: This heinous practice was put into place by our own attorney general (who justified it with a cherry-picked Bible verse), and our president blamed rivals before tweeting his list of legislative demands to be met before he stops it. Regardless of how you feel about immigration, or a wall, or this president... if we say we're okay with our government using human rights violations as a deterrent or as a bargaining chip... what happens when we find ourselves on the wrong side of the agenda? Either in this administration or the next? This should not be a political issue - it's a human one.

A crime against humanity is a crime against us all. More info in link in my bio.

Oh, and @vanderkimberly - you're a f***ing earth goddess rock star and I'm as in awe of you as I am in love with you. And our new baby's name is Gwendolyn #HappyFathersDay everybody. [sic]''

The 'Texas Rangers' star previously confessed having a larger family will be ''trickier''.

He said: ''There are moments where we will be dealing with the two, it will be a handful and I'll think, 'Well, this is about to get even trickier.''