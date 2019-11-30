James Van Der Beek has a ''newfound gratitude'' for his wife Kimberly.

The 42-year-old actor revealed last week that his spouse almost ''lost her life'' when she sadly miscarried their sixth child recently and it gave him a huge ''wake-up call'' and made him appreciate the small things in life more.

Taking to his Instagram account, James said: ''In a place of newfound gratitude to have @vanderkimberly in this world today. Got really scary for a minute there - scary enough to wake me up to how much appreciation I have for so many things I just take for granted. Also... thankful for all of you. I'll admit, I paused for a moment, wondering if it was healthy to be thankful for one's IG following, but it's the quality of people on here I'm grateful for, not so much the quantity. I'd never been so open (especially with tragedy) as I've been these last few weeks, and you responded with love and support and prayers and shared your own stories, and we felt the energy... and it helped. So thank you. Also grateful that @amandademme was at the same Thanksgiving last night, who saw Kimberly resting after dinner and turned it into this photo. #ArtSaves #happythanksgiving everyone (sic).''

Last week, James revealed he and Kimberly - who have kids Olivia, nine, Joshua, seven, Annabel Leah, five, Emilia, three, and Gwendolyn, 16 months, together - had gone through ''every expecting parent's worst nightmare''.

He said: ''My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby.

''The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.

''You never know why these things happen, that's what I've been telling my kids.

''All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation.

''It makes you more human.''

He also took to Instagram to admit he and Kimberly had been left ''devastated'' and were ''in shock''.