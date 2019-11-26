James Van Der Beek says he and wife Kimberly are ''hanging in there'' after she suffered a miscarriage.

The 42-year-old actor revealed last week that they had suffered the tragedy while his significant other was pregnant with their sixth child, but the couple ''appreciate'' the ''love and support'' they have received since announcing the news.

He said: ''We're hanging in there.

''We have so much love and support and we appreciate it.''

James says the situation has been physically ''way tougher'' for Kimberly than any of her previous five births.

He added to PEOPLE: ''Kimberly is getting there. It's been physically really, really tough.

''Way tougher than any of the births. It was a really scary situation.''

And he recently admitted she ''almost lost [her] life'' during her miscarriage.

Last week, James revealed he and Kimberly - who have kids Olivia, nine, Joshua, seven, Annabel Leah, five, Emilia, three, and Gwendolyn, 16 months, together - had gone through ''every expecting parent's worst nightmare'' while she was pregnant with their sixth child.

He said: ''My wife Kimberly and I went through every expecting parent's worst nightmare. We lost the baby.

''The little soul that we had expected to welcome into our family took a shortcut to whatever lies beyond.

''You never know why these things happen, that's what I've been telling my kids.

''All you know is that it brings you closer together, it breaks you open, it opens up your heart, it deepens your appreciation.

''It makes you more human.''

He also took to Instagram to admit he and Kimberly had been left ''devastated'' and were ''in shock''.

He wrote: ''Wrecked. Devastated. In shock. That's how we're feeling right now after the soul we thought were going to welcome into our family in April... has taken a short cut to whatever lies beyond this life. We've been through this before, but never this late in the pregnancy, and never accompanied by such a scary, horrific threat to @vanderkimberly and her well-being. Grateful that she's now recovering, but we've only just begun unpacking the layers of this one. Thank you to all of our friends and co-workers (and dance partners) who have shown up for us so beautifully during this time. As many of you have said, ''There are no words...'' and it's true. Which is why in a time like this it's enough to know that you're there. Grieving AND counting our blessings today. (sic)''